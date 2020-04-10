Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.60.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,136. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George acquired 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,268,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the fourth quarter valued at $31,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,668,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 513.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,039,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,977 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,259 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.