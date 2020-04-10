Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $8,876.67 and $13.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 102.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.02714512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Ragnarok Coin Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,512,722 coins and its circulating supply is 16,091,311 coins. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

