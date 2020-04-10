Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $5.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,934,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,503,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.14. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

