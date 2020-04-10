Realty Income (NYSE:O) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has $49.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.

O has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Realty Income from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE O traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,894,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,300,286. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of O. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.