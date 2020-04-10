Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Citigroup

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $71.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an overweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NYSE REG traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,183. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $856,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

