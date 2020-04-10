Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $150.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $163.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Shares of RGA traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.00. 905,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,576. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.06. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $55.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $145.46.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 74,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 277,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,180,000 after purchasing an additional 87,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

