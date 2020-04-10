Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Stephens

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Rent-A-Center from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of RCII traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.76. 975,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,560. Rent-A-Center has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after buying an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 632,002 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after buying an additional 172,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 310,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter.

Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

