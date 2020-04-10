RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in RingCentral by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in RingCentral by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after purchasing an additional 97,900 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,595,207.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $24,869,313. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RNG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Shares of RingCentral stock traded down $12.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.14. 1,898,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,486. RingCentral Inc has a 52-week low of $101.49 and a 52-week high of $256.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.39 and a 200-day moving average of $183.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.