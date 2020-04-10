RMA Global (ASX:RMY) Stock Price Down 100%

RMA Global Ltd (ASX:RMY) shares were down 100% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.26 ($0.18) and last traded at A$0.26 ($0.18), approximately 288,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$676,619.00 ($479,871.63).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $108.68 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

About RMA Global (ASX:RMY)

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. Its platform offers data on active residential property listings; sale results for real estate agents; and reviews from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. The company's platform enables homeowners to search for, shortlist, and engage the right agent to sell their property; buyers to help find and follow leading agents who are selling the types of properties they want to buy; and real estate agents and agencies to demonstrate experience and sales ability to prospective vendors.

