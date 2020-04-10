Robert W. Baird Cuts Heico (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $132.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded Heico from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.18.

NYSE:HEI traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.00. 1,051,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,362. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.06. Heico has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $147.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day moving average is $115.46.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Heico by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heico during the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

