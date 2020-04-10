Rocket Pool Market Cap Tops $4.50 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00006355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $45.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.02714512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,285,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

