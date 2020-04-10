Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

ROSE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded Rosehill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of Rosehill Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,615. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

