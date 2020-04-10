Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Foundation Building Materials from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Foundation Building Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Foundation Building Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of FBM stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 447,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $415.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Foundation Building Materials has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, VP James R. Carpenter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 5,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,600.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 308,297 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foundation Building Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

