RXP Services (ASX:RXP) Stock Price Down 100%

RXP Services Ltd (ASX:RXP)’s share price dropped 100% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 88,046 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$99,718.00 ($70,721.99).

The firm has a market cap of $37.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 2.41%. RXP Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.14%.

RXP Services Limited provides information and communications technology consulting, development, support, and maintenance services to corporations and government bodies in the Asia-Pacific Region. The company offers innovation, customer experience and service design, mobile and app development, talent solutions, and user experience services; and application and cloud development, architecture and solutions design, bots and intelligent applications, and customer relationship management services, as well as digital experience platforms, DevOps solutions, and Internet of things.

