Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $68.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHP. ValuEngine cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.57.

NYSE:RHP traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,513. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.96). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 621,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after buying an additional 138,061 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

