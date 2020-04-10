SaluS Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SaluS has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $3,518.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00064540 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and YoBit. Over the last week, SaluS has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033517 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00059118 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,949.04 or 1.00724842 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000709 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000089 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001492 BTC.

SaluS Profile

SaluS (SLS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. The official website for SaluS is saluscoin.info . SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto

Buying and Selling SaluS

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

