SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €126.68 ($147.30).

Get SAP alerts:

SAP stock traded up €5.00 ($5.81) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €110.00 ($127.91). 5,230,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €115.89. SAP has a 12 month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12 month high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.