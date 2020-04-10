SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on SAP. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.68 ($147.30).

Shares of SAP traded up €5.00 ($5.81) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €110.00 ($127.91). 5,230,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 1 year low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 1 year high of €129.60 ($150.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €104.79 and its 200-day moving average is €115.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

