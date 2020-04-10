SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €135.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAP. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.68 ($147.30).

Shares of SAP stock traded up €5.00 ($5.81) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €110.00 ($127.91). The company had a trading volume of 5,230,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion and a PE ratio of 39.57. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a fifty-two week high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

