Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.46 ($102.86).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

Shares of EPA:SU traded down €1.96 ($2.28) during trading on Thursday, hitting €80.26 ($93.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €83.01 and its 200 day moving average is €86.77.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.