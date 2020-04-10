Schneider Electric’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SU. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider Electric currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.46 ($102.86).

SU stock traded down €1.96 ($2.28) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €80.26 ($93.33). 1,792,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €83.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.77. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

