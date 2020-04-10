Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,789.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 206,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 196,013 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000.

Shares of SCHM traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. 921,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,042. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

