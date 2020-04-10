Scotiabank Lowers SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Underperform

Scotiabank lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,953,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020,690. The company has a market capitalization of $174.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.97. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,585.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,175. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SM Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

