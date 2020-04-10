Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Shares Up 3.6%

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.67 ($1.89) and last traded at A$2.59 ($1.84), 30,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.50 ($1.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$3.22 and its 200 day moving average is A$4.03.

Get Servcorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Servcorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Servcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.