Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VII. Canaccord Genuity cut Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$5.50 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. Seven Generations Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.85 million and a PE ratio of 1.47.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$672.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seven Generations Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

