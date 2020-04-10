SHIELD Reaches Market Cap of $70,700.00 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $70,700.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,896.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.02302437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.16 or 0.03380850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00615193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.06 or 0.00783851 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00076047 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00522989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

