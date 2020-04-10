Shift Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Shift has a total market capitalization of $287,896.15 and approximately $144.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,849,938 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.