Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.60 ($76.28).

ETR:SAE traded up €1.60 ($1.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €62.80 ($73.02). The stock had a trading volume of 118,538 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52 week high of €61.20 ($71.16). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

