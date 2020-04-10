Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shop Apotheke Europe currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.60 ($76.28).

ETR:SAE traded up €1.60 ($1.86) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €62.80 ($73.02). The stock had a trading volume of 118,538 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 52 week high of €61.20 ($71.16). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

