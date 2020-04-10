ShowHand Trading Up 1,009.3% Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 931.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 10th. One ShowHand token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. ShowHand has a market cap of $97,817.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 1,009.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.89 or 0.02714512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201217 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047076 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.