Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given New $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $170.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group lowered Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of SBNY stock traded up $8.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,901. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 817.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 148,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

