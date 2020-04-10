Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) PT Lowered to $32.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $51.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Skechers USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.04.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.40. 2,028,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,735,869. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,530,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,252,000 after acquiring an additional 193,858 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after acquiring an additional 461,965 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

