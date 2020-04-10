SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $104.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.58.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $5.45 on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,374. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $96.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The firm had revenue of $218.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a mar 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 16.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.