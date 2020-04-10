Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASOS PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.42 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.77. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

