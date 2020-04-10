Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $85.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $130.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays started coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.29.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, reaching $96.64. 1,013,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Solaredge Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total value of $112,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,349,536. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $535,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

