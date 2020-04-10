Solarvest Bioenergy (CVE:SVS) Trading Down 100%

Solarvest Bioenergy Inc (CVE:SVS)’s share price traded down 100% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 36,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$799,390.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Solarvest Bioenergy Company Profile (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce nutritional nutraceuticals, pharmaceutical oils, and biologic active ingredients/therapies.

