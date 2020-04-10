Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Soliton’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Soliton will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Soliton.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Soliton in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Soliton in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Soliton by 168.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soliton during the third quarter worth $319,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Soliton by 2,189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 44,043 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Soliton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 144.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOLY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.08. 90,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,411. The company has a market cap of $136.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.22. Soliton has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

