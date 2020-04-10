South32 Ltd (LON:S32) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.57).

Several analysts recently issued reports on S32 shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

S32 traded up GBX 6.60 ($0.09) on Friday, hitting GBX 104.66 ($1.38). 779,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,660,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 130.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89. South32 has a one year low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 208.60 ($2.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

