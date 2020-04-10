Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 100%

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU)’s share price was down 100% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 2,038 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 490,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$516,802.00.

Separately, Laurentian reduced their price target on Southern Energy from C$0.15 to C$0.12 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Southern Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.