Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Increased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Southwest Gas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Gas by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 437,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,262. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.33%.

In related news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John P. Hester acquired 2,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

