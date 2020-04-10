S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $298.00 to $275.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.25.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $22.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $283.55. 2,737,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,727. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $312.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 9,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in S&P Global by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in S&P Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in S&P Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

