SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST) Shares Up 4.5%

SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:XKST)’s share price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.25 and last traded at $22.25, 2,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14.

