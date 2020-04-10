SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,029,000 after buying an additional 1,602,177 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,346,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,583,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,653 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 372,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,766,000 after purchasing an additional 147,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,857,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,810. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

