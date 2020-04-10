Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,427.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0891 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Bisq and Cryptopia. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $11,427.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005858 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00019377 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.71 or 0.02344786 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001170 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008126 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

