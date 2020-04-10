Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.19). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Shares of SPT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 382,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,579. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

