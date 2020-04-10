Starbase (STAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,002.00

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $142,843.54 and approximately $1,002.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00052606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.04824846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00065790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036794 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014489 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010325 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Starbase Profile

Starbase (STAR) is a token. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

