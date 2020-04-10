State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

State Auto Financial stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.24. State Auto Financial has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 3.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In other State Auto Financial news, CEO Michael Larocco acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $112,950.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Auto Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Auto Financial in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

