STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €23.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.90 ($28.95).

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €1.03 ($1.20) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €22.20 ($25.81). The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.21. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

