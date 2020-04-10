Strix Group (LON:KETL) Trading 2.5% Higher

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL)’s stock price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180.54 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 166 ($2.18), approximately 621,019 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.13).

KETL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their target price on Strix Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Strix Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.00 million and a P/E ratio of 16.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Strix Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Strix Group’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

About Strix Group (LON:KETL)

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.