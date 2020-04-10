Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Lowered by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.72. 2,563,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,335. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.