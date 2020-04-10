Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sun Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of SUI stock traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.23. 648,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $95.34 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sun Communities by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,635,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,104 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sun Communities by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,256,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 600,282 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sun Communities by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 366,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Sun Communities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after acquiring an additional 294,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

